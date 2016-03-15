BRIEF-WesternZagros announces 42 pct production increase at Sarqala-1
* WesternZagros announces 42% production increase at Sarqala-1, further increases anticipated
March 15 Nevada Zinc Corp:
* Announces Up To $1,500,000 Non-Brokered private placement
* Intends to complete non-brokered private placement financing of up to 5 million common shares in capital stock of at a price of $0.30/share
* Net proceeds of offering will be used for exploration, metallurgical test work
* Everi Holdings announces proposed refinancing of senior secured notes and first lien term loan