BRIEF-WesternZagros announces 42 pct production increase at Sarqala-1
WesternZagros announces 42% production increase at Sarqala-1, further increases anticipated
March 15 GSE Systems Inc
* GSE systems announces 2015 fourth quarter financial results
* Q4 revenue rose 12 percent to $14.2 million
* Backlog of $47.9 million as of December 31, 2015, compared to $49.7 million at December 31, 2014
* Q4 earnings per share $0.05
"company-wide cost-reduction program largely implemented"
* Everi Holdings announces proposed refinancing of senior secured notes and first lien term loan