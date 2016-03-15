March 15 GSE Systems Inc

* GSE systems announces 2015 fourth quarter financial results

* Q4 revenue rose 12 percent to $14.2 million

* Backlog of $47.9 million as of December 31, 2015, compared to $49.7 million at December 31, 2014

* Q4 earnings per share $0.05

* "company-wide cost-reduction program largely implemented" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )