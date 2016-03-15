BRIEF-WesternZagros announces 42 pct production increase at Sarqala-1
* WesternZagros announces 42% production increase at Sarqala-1, further increases anticipated
March 15 First Acceptance Corp
* First acceptance corporation reports operating results for the quarter and year ended december 31, 2015
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Quarterly revenue rose 30 percent to $88.5 million
* Everi Holdings announces proposed refinancing of senior secured notes and first lien term loan