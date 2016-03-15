March 15 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd :

* intends to use net proceeds to augment cash position, to pursue potential acquisition opportunities, to increase short-term investments

* To also use net proceeds to refinance or retire outstanding debt

* Fairfax launches C$400 million senior notes offering

* intends to offer C$400 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2023 to be priced at $99.431 per $100 principal amount

* senior notes will be unsecured obligations of Fairfax and will pay a fixed rate of interest of 4.50% per annum