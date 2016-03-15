BRIEF-Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 mln senior unsecured notes
* Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 million senior unsecured notes
March 15 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc :
* Xtant Medical reports record $22.3 million revenue and 14.1% growth for the fourth quarter 2015
* Q4 revenue rose 14.1 percent to $22.3 million
* Sees 2016 pro forma revenue $94 million - $99 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.97 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says announced that 50 additional salon locations are rebranding to salon by InStyle this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: