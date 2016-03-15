March 15 Mogo Finance Technology Inc :

* Year 2015 revenue, up 86 percent year-over-year

* Q4 revenue rose 48 percent to C$12.5 million

* Expects Q1 2016 revenue to be similar to q4 2015, with revenue growth expected to accelerate in second half of 2016

* Targeting positive quarterly adjusted EBITDA beginning in second half of 2016