BRIEF-Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 mln senior unsecured notes
March 15 Mogo Finance Technology Inc :
* Year 2015 revenue, up 86 percent year-over-year
* Q4 revenue rose 48 percent to C$12.5 million
* Expects Q1 2016 revenue to be similar to q4 2015, with revenue growth expected to accelerate in second half of 2016
* Targeting positive quarterly adjusted EBITDA beginning in second half of 2016
* Says announced that 50 additional salon locations are rebranding to salon by InStyle this year