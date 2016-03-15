BRIEF-Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 mln senior unsecured notes
* Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 million senior unsecured notes
March 15 Gas Natural Inc
* Q4 earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations
* Qtrly operating revenues $26.6 million versus $34.7 million
* Gas natural inc. Reports 2015 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations
* Says announced that 50 additional salon locations are rebranding to salon by InStyle this year