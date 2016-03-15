BRIEF-Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 mln senior unsecured notes
* Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 million senior unsecured notes
March 15 Bbx Capital Corp
* Bbx capital corporation reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2015
* Q4 earnings per share $0.79
* Qtrly total consolidated revenues of $45.6 million versus. $27.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says announced that 50 additional salon locations are rebranding to salon by InStyle this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: