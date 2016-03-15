BRIEF-WesternZagros announces 42 pct production increase at Sarqala-1
* WesternZagros announces 42% production increase at Sarqala-1, further increases anticipated
March 15 Solium Capital Inc :
* Solium Releases 2015 fourth-quarter and year-end financial results
* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "Anticipates positive business opportunities across various regions, however, expects dampened market conditions to continue in Canadian market"
* Q4 earnings per share C$0.037
* Q4 revenue rose 21 percent to C$22.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.04, revenue view C$22.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Everi Holdings announces proposed refinancing of senior secured notes and first lien term loan