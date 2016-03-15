March 15 Solium Capital Inc :

* Solium Releases 2015 fourth-quarter and year-end financial results

* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "Anticipates positive business opportunities across various regions, however, expects dampened market conditions to continue in Canadian market"

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.037

* Q4 revenue rose 21 percent to C$22.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.04, revenue view C$22.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S