Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
March 15 Cme Group
* Cme group announces agreement to sell aurora, ill. Data center to cyrusone
* Deal for for $130 million
* As part of sale, co will enter into 15-year lease for data center space and will continue to operate its electronic trading platform, cme globex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
* eBay and Flipkart sign exclusive agreement to jointly address the eCommerce market opportunity in India