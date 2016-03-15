Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
March 15 Konica Minolta :
* Acquires DC-based company Meridian Imaging Solutions to expand its reach as a strategic workplace solutions provider
* Says Meridian will continue to operate under current leadership of President and COO, Matt Williams
* Meridian's headquarters will remain in Alexandria, VA, and will retain its 115 employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* eBay and Flipkart sign exclusive agreement to jointly address the eCommerce market opportunity in India