BRIEF-WesternZagros announces 42 pct production increase at Sarqala-1
* WesternZagros announces 42% production increase at Sarqala-1, further increases anticipated
March 15 Tidewater Inc :
* Tidewater announces credit facility borrowing
* Has borrowed $600 million under its revolving credit facility
* Funds are intended to be used to enhance company's liquidity position and financial flexibility
* Failure to meet required interest coverage ratios would be an event of default under certain of company's debt facilities
* Possible that as early as fiscal 2017, co may cease being in compliance with interest coverage ratios contained in some debt facilities,senior note indentures
* In dialogue with lenders,noteholders to obtain amendments,waivers of covenants in advance of default with goal of finalizing amendments,waivers
* Everi Holdings announces proposed refinancing of senior secured notes and first lien term loan