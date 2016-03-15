BRIEF-WesternZagros announces 42 pct production increase at Sarqala-1
* WesternZagros announces 42% production increase at Sarqala-1, further increases anticipated
March 15 Energy Fuels Inc :
* Energy Fuels announces 2015 results
* For 2016, company forecasts sales under its existing long-term contracts to total approximately 550,000 pounds of U 3 O 8
* Average sales price under company's long-term contracts is expected to be higher in 2016 than 2015 levels
* In 2017, co expects to have existing inventory or expected production to meet all of its commitments to sell 620,000 pounds of uranium
* Loss per share for year ended Dec. 31 was $2.46
* Everi Holdings announces proposed refinancing of senior secured notes and first lien term loan