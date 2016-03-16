March 16 Goldfield Corp :

* Goldfield announces sharply improved 2015 results

* Says qtrly revenue increased 3.7% to $29.5 million from $28.4 million

* Says total backlog was $202.9 million as of December 31, 2015, compared to $275.0 million as of same date last year

* Q4 earnings per share $0.09

* Says as of December 31, 2015, $84.7 million of backlog is expected to be realized within twelve months