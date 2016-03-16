BRIEF-Google says android pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
* Google says Android Pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
March 16 Goldfield Corp :
* Goldfield announces sharply improved 2015 results
* Says qtrly revenue increased 3.7% to $29.5 million from $28.4 million
* Says total backlog was $202.9 million as of December 31, 2015, compared to $275.0 million as of same date last year
* Q4 earnings per share $0.09
* Says as of December 31, 2015, $84.7 million of backlog is expected to be realized within twelve months
SAO PAULO, April 12 Brazilian power utility Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA will step up efforts to renegotiate existing debt and sell assets as a way to delay 4.837 billion reais ($1.5 billion) worth of debt maturities by the end of this year, executives said on Wednesday.