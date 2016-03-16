BRIEF-Google says android pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
March 16 Ferrari Nv
* Ferrari announces settlement of issue of notes
* Says announces Settlement Of Its Inaugural Issue Of Eur 500 Mln Principal Amount Of 7 Year fixed-rate notes with a coupon of 1.50% due 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 12 Brazilian power utility Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA will step up efforts to renegotiate existing debt and sell assets as a way to delay 4.837 billion reais ($1.5 billion) worth of debt maturities by the end of this year, executives said on Wednesday.