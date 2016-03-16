BRIEF-Google says android pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
* Google says Android Pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
March 16 II-VI Inc :
* II-VI Incorporated completes its acquisition of Anadigics, Inc.; updates its outlook for Q3 FY 16
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $190 million to $198 million
* Sees Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.21-$0.23
* Adjusted eps, excluding one-time items, is expected to be $0.26-$0.29/share in Q3
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $191.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 12 Brazilian power utility Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA will step up efforts to renegotiate existing debt and sell assets as a way to delay 4.837 billion reais ($1.5 billion) worth of debt maturities by the end of this year, executives said on Wednesday.