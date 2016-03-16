BRIEF-Google says android pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
* Google says Android Pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
March 16 Stella-jones Inc :
* Q4 earnings per share C$0.48
* Jones reports record 2015 fourth quarter and annual results
* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly sales of $357.5 million, up 23.3% from $289.9 million last year
* Expect demand for company's core products to remain "healthy" in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
SAO PAULO, April 12 Brazilian power utility Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA will step up efforts to renegotiate existing debt and sell assets as a way to delay 4.837 billion reais ($1.5 billion) worth of debt maturities by the end of this year, executives said on Wednesday.