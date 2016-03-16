BRIEF-Google says android pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
* Google says Android Pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
March 16 (Reuters) -
* Caretrust Reit, Inc. increases quarterly dividend to $0.17 per share
* Says $0.17 quarterly dividend represents a 6.3% increase over prior quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Google says Android Pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
SAO PAULO, April 12 Brazilian power utility Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA will step up efforts to renegotiate existing debt and sell assets as a way to delay 4.837 billion reais ($1.5 billion) worth of debt maturities by the end of this year, executives said on Wednesday.