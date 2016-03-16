BRIEF-Google says android pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
* Google says Android Pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
March 16 Astronova
* Records 14th Consecutive Quarter Of Year On-Year revenue growth; orders and backlog post double-digit percentage gains
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.17
* Q4 revenue rose 7.7 percent to $23.8 million
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.11
* Qtrly bookings of $24.9 million, up 19.7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 12 Brazilian power utility Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA will step up efforts to renegotiate existing debt and sell assets as a way to delay 4.837 billion reais ($1.5 billion) worth of debt maturities by the end of this year, executives said on Wednesday.