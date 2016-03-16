BRIEF-Google says android pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
* Google says Android Pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
March 16 Argonaut Gold :
* Q4 loss per share $1.18
* Says updated guidance in Q3 of 2015 of between 135,000 to 145,000 GEOs of production
* Says exploration and other capital expenditures in 2016 are expected to amount to approximately $2 million
* Due to declining gold prices in second half of 2015, company is prepared to operate in a $1,000 gold price environment
* Qtrly GEOs produced 30,399 ounces versus 44,312 ounces
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Annual production guidance for 2016 of 130,000 to 140,000 GEOs with cash costs of $750 to $800 per gold ounce sold
* Cash operating working capital for the full year 2015
* Q4 revenue $32 million versus $49 million
* Sees $23 million for capital expenditures and exploration initiatives in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Google says Android Pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
SAO PAULO, April 12 Brazilian power utility Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA will step up efforts to renegotiate existing debt and sell assets as a way to delay 4.837 billion reais ($1.5 billion) worth of debt maturities by the end of this year, executives said on Wednesday.