March 16 Argonaut Gold :

* Q4 loss per share $1.18

* Says updated guidance in Q3 of 2015 of between 135,000 to 145,000 GEOs of production

* Says exploration and other capital expenditures in 2016 are expected to amount to approximately $2 million

* Due to declining gold prices in second half of 2015, company is prepared to operate in a $1,000 gold price environment

* Qtrly GEOs produced 30,399 ounces versus 44,312 ounces

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Annual production guidance for 2016 of 130,000 to 140,000 GEOs with cash costs of $750 to $800 per gold ounce sold

* Cash operating working capital for the full year 2015

* Q4 revenue $32 million versus $49 million

* Sees $23 million for capital expenditures and exploration initiatives in 2016