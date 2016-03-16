BRIEF-Google says android pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
* Google says Android Pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
March 16 Counterpath Corp:
* Counterpath announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Under NCIB, may acquire up to of 273,864 shares over next 12-month period representing approximately 10% of public float of company
* Has renewed automatic share purchase plan with broker, National Bank Financial,in order to facilitate purchases of shares under NCIB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 12 Brazilian power utility Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA will step up efforts to renegotiate existing debt and sell assets as a way to delay 4.837 billion reais ($1.5 billion) worth of debt maturities by the end of this year, executives said on Wednesday.