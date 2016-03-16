BRIEF-Google says android pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
* Google says Android Pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
March 16 Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc
* Ladenburg Thalmann reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.05
* Q4 revenue rose 11 percent to $294.3 million
* Says client assets of approximately $125 billion at December 31, 2015, up 15% year-over-year
* Says advisory fee revenue for three months ended December 31, 2015 increased by 17% to $114.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $294.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 12 Brazilian power utility Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA will step up efforts to renegotiate existing debt and sell assets as a way to delay 4.837 billion reais ($1.5 billion) worth of debt maturities by the end of this year, executives said on Wednesday.