Russia says struggling to source gas turbines for Crimea power plant
MOSCOW, April 12 Russia is struggling to source gas turbines for two new power plants it is building in Crimea, Russian Energy Ministry Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.
March 16 Targa Resources Corp
* Targa Resources says preferred investors will acquire 965,100 newly authorized shares of 9.5% series a preferred stock at $1,030 per share
* Targa Resources Corp. Announces upsize of 9.5% series a preferred stock private placement to approximately $1.0 billion
* Says received definitive agreements for purchase of about $1.0 billion of 9.5% Series A preferred stock
* Preferred investors to get abt 13.5 million warrants with strike price of $18.88/common share & abt 6.5 million warrants with strike price of $25.11/ common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 12 Volkswagen AG plans to build another new sport utility vehicle at its Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant as demand surges for larger vehicles, the German company's top U.S. executive said on Wednesday.