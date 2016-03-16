March 16 Netsol Technologies Inc

* Signs collaboration agreement with interactive 3d mapping company Eegeo

* Says will invest $556,000, with an additional $556,000 in August 2016 in Eegeo

* Says through both agreements Netsol will own about 15% of Eegeo on a fully diluted basis

* Says will provide services to Eegeo of about $2.8 million over time