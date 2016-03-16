March 16 (Reuters) -

* Musclepharm founder and ceo steps down; board of directors appoints ryan drexler as interim ceo and president

* Musclepharm corp says brad pyatt has resigned from his position as ceo and will also leave company's board of directors

* Musclepharm corp says brad pyatt has resigned from his position as ceo and will also leave company's board of directors

* Musclepharm corp says company has begun a search for a replacement that will be overseen by board