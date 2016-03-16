BRIEF-Google says android pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
* Google says Android Pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
March 16 (Reuters) -
* Musclepharm founder and ceo steps down; board of directors appoints ryan drexler as interim ceo and president
* Musclepharm corp says brad pyatt has resigned from his position as ceo and will also leave company's board of directors
* Musclepharm corp says company has begun a search for a replacement that will be overseen by board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, April 12 Brazilian power utility Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA will step up efforts to renegotiate existing debt and sell assets as a way to delay 4.837 billion reais ($1.5 billion) worth of debt maturities by the end of this year, executives said on Wednesday.