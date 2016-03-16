BRIEF-Google says android pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
* Google says Android Pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
March 16 Quicklogic Corp
* Quicklogic corporation prices public offering of common stock
* Pricing of its public offering of an aggregate of 10 million newly issued shares of common stock at a price of $1.00 per share
* Says offering priced at $1.00 per share
* Says expects to receive gross proceeds of $10 million
SAO PAULO, April 12 Brazilian power utility Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA will step up efforts to renegotiate existing debt and sell assets as a way to delay 4.837 billion reais ($1.5 billion) worth of debt maturities by the end of this year, executives said on Wednesday.