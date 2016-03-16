March 16 Synacor Inc :

* Synacor beats guidance for both revenue and EBITDA in fourth-quarter and full-year 2015 results

* Q4 revenue $32.4 million versus $30.9 million

* Qtrly earnings per share, or EPS, was a loss of $0.01

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $125 million to $130 million

* For full year of 2016, company expects to report adjusted EBITDA of $4.0 million to $6.0 million

* Revenue for Q1 of 2016 is projected to be in range of $28.0 million to $29.0 million

* Sees revenue for full year of 2016 is projected to be in range of $125.0 million to $130.0 million