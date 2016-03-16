MOVES-UBS wealth management unit names new head of capital markets
April 12 UBS Wealth Management Americas (WMA), a unit of UBS Group AG named Mark Sanborn as head of capital markets & sales, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.
March 16 Rmp Energy Inc :
* RMP Energy reports fourth quarter 2015 and fiscal 2015 financial results
* Q4 FFO per share C$0.15
* Q4 2015 average daily production was 11,257 boe/d versus 12,342 boe/d
* Qtrly P&NG revenue $34.2 million versus $56.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Medical device maker Hologic Inc has been hit with a lawsuit alleging its product for treating heavy menstrual bleeding infringes patented technology developed by start-up Minerva Surgical Inc, court papers show.