March 16 Canadian National Railway Co

* To will enter into agreement with third party to repurchase shares subject to a maximum of 11.2 million common shares

* Cn to purchase its common shares under a specific share repurchase program

Purchase will form part of normal course issuer bid for up to 33 million shares announced on oct. 27, 2015