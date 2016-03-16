March 16 Pembina Pipeline Corp
* Alberta Court has granted order that stays, on interim
basis, Alberta Energy Regulator from issuing written hearing
decision
* Previously explored numerous routing alternatives and
expects to be able to complete project on time and on budget
* Pembina pipeline corporation provides regulatory update
for phase III pipeline expansion
* Secured binding rights of way required for construction of
project in potential purchase area from all affected landowners
* Court order stays written hearing decision on company's
fox creek to Namao, Alberta expansion pipeline project
