March 16 U.S. Silica Holdings Inc

* underwritten public offering of 8,695,700 shares of u.s. Silica common stock, upsized from previously announced 8,000,000 shares

* u.s. Silica announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock

* total estimated gross proceeds of $173.9 million