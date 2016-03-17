BRIEF-Natural Alternatives International Inc announces SR Carnosyn receives GRAS affirmation
April 11 Natural Alternatives International Inc :
March 16 U.S. Silica Holdings Inc
* underwritten public offering of 8,695,700 shares of u.s. Silica common stock, upsized from previously announced 8,000,000 shares
* u.s. Silica announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock
* total estimated gross proceeds of $173.9 million Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom;
April 11 Natural Alternatives International Inc :
* Gladstone Land increases its monthly cash distributions for April, May and June 2017