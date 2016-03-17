Dialog Semi slump, banks weigh on European shares; volatility up
* Autogrill rallies as spin-off move fuels M&A chatter (Adds details, closing prices)
March 17 Acacia Research Corp
* Binding proposal from ARC and adopts plan to protect tax benefits
* Received unsolicited, conditional and non-binding proposal from ARC acquisition co to buy all outstanding shares of co's common stock
* Oover past few months, board has received other contacts from persons wanting to ascertain company's interest in a sale
* Board acted to protect co's net operating loss carryforwards by unanimously approving adoption of a tax benefits preservation plan
* Deal for $3.72 per share
* Board considered arc's proposal, which provided premium of only 5 percent over co's unaffected trading price on march 11,determined proposal inadequate
* "Aat this time, company is not for sale"
* Tax benefits preservation plan was adopted by board to reduce likelihood of an "ownership change" occurring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Autogrill rallies as spin-off move fuels M&A chatter (Adds details, closing prices)
BRUSSELS, April 11 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: