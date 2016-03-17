BRIEF-AAR extends supply chain solutions into new product line with ASL Aviation Holdings
* AAR extends supply chain solutions into new product line via agreement with ASL Aviation Holdings
March 17 Euronav Nv
* Q4 EBITDA $160.6 million versus $67.6 million year ago
* FY net profit of $350 million for 2015
* Dividend of $0.82 per share in line with our return to shareholders policy
* Q4 revenue $225.6 million versus $144.9 million year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AAR extends supply chain solutions into new product line via agreement with ASL Aviation Holdings
* Bruce Chernoff says acquired shares were purchased at a price of $0.90 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: