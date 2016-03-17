March 17 International Game Technology Plc
:
* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.37
* Sees FY capital Expenditures Excluding Lotto To Be $575
mln to $625 million
* Says expects to achieve $1,740-$1,790 million in adjusted
EBITDA in 2016
* Says realized about $110 million in cash synergies in
2015, cost synergy target increased to $270 million from $230
million
* Q4 revenue rose 44 percent to $1.365 billion
* Posts qtrly revenue $1.37 billion versus $951 million
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.63
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $1.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tracey Weber has stepped down as a member of its board of
directors, board is now comprised of 12 members
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)