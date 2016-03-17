Lyft lands $600 million in fresh funding
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, one of its investors said on Tuesday.
March 17 Colabor Group :
* Reports 2015 Fourth Quarter And Year-End results
* Qtrly loss per share $1.07
* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $468.1 million versus $460 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, one of its investors said on Tuesday.
TORONTO, April 11 Cenovus Energy Inc will do more hedging after its acquisition of ConocoPhillips assets, the Canadian company's Chief Executive Brian Ferguson said on Tuesday as he mounted a charm offensive on investors who balked at the deal.