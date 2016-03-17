BRIEF-Hawk Ridge Capital Management reports 6.5 pct passive stake in Apptio
Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP reports 6.5 percent passive stake in Apptio Inc as of March 31
March 17 10x Genomics :
* 10X Genomics completes $55 million series C financing
10X Genomics completes $55 million series C financing. Announced close of a $55 million series C financing round led by fidelity management & research company
NEW YORK/PARIS, April 11 Altice USA, the cable operator that Netherlands-based Altice NV put together by acquiring Cablevision and Suddenlink Communications, on Tuesday filed for an initial public offering that seeks to raise $1 billon to $2 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter.