Lyft lands $600 million in fresh funding
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, one of its investors said on Tuesday.
March 17 Michaels Companies Inc :
* Q4 earnings per share $0.87
* Sees q1 2016 earnings per share $0.34 to $0.36
* Q4 sales $1.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.65 billion
* Q4 same store sales rose 3.1 percent
* Michaels companies inc sees fy 2016 comparable store sales to increase 2.2% to 2.7%
* Michaels companies inc says in fiscal 2016, currency impact of weaker canadian dollar is expected to negatively impact sales by approximately $13 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy earnings per share view $1.92, revenue view $5.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Headwinds faced in 2015 will continue in 2016, including pressure from foreign exchange rates and a "choppy retail environment"
* The michaels companies announces record fourth quarter and fiscal 2015 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.88 to $1.96
* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.87
* Michaels companies inc sees fy 2016 total net sales growth, including revenues from lamrite west, of 8.0% to 9.0%
* Michaels companies inc sees q1 comparable store sales growth of 1.9% to 2.4%, or 2.8% to 3.3% on a constant currency basis
* Michaels companies inc says board has authorized co to purchase, from time to time, as market conditions warrant, $200 million of company's common stock
* "we believe many of headwinds we faced in 2015 will continue in 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, one of its investors said on Tuesday.
TORONTO, April 11 Cenovus Energy Inc will do more hedging after its acquisition of ConocoPhillips assets, the Canadian company's Chief Executive Brian Ferguson said on Tuesday as he mounted a charm offensive on investors who balked at the deal.