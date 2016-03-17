Lyft lands $600 million in fresh funding
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, one of its investors said on Tuesday.
March 17 Voyager Therapeutics Inc
* Q4 loss per share $0.67
* Expects to end 2016 with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of approximately $160 million
* Sees existing cash, cash equivalents sufficient to fund operating expenses, capital expenditure requirements into 2019
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TORONTO, April 11 Cenovus Energy Inc will do more hedging after its acquisition of ConocoPhillips assets, the Canadian company's Chief Executive Brian Ferguson said on Tuesday as he mounted a charm offensive on investors who balked at the deal.