BRIEF-Daimler Group's preliminary Q1 EBIT sums up to 4.01 bln Euro
* Daimler Group's EBIT significantly better than market expectations in first quarter 2017
March 17 Ibex Technologies Inc
* Ibex Technologies inc sees that next two quarter's results will be significantly lower
* Ibex reports results for the second quarter and the six months ended January 31, 2016
* Q2 sales c$1.141 million versus c$721,400
* Ibex technologies inc says continue to forecast a positive cash flow for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Daimler Group's EBIT significantly better than market expectations in first quarter 2017
* Says KKR invests in Lyft as part of $600 million series G round of funding into Lyft; financial details not disclosed Further company coverage: