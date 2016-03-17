March 17 Ibex Technologies Inc

* Ibex Technologies inc sees that next two quarter's results will be significantly lower

* Ibex reports results for the second quarter and the six months ended January 31, 2016

* Q2 sales c$1.141 million versus c$721,400

* Ibex technologies inc says continue to forecast a positive cash flow for year