EU mergers and takeovers (April 11)
BRUSSELS, April 11 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 17 Scorpio Bulkers Inc :
* Priced its public offering of 21 million shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share at $3.00 per share
* Scorpio Bulkers Inc announces pricing of public offering of 21,000,000 common shares
* Says net proceeds of offering are expected to be used for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BRUSSELS, April 11 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* IBM and Hejia launch blockchain-based supply chain financial services platform for pharmaceutical procurement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: