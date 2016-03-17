GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors play safe on rising U.S. tensions with Syria, N.Korea
* Oil prices whipsaw back to gains, reversing fall (Updates with afternoon prices, adds commentary)
March 17 Fifth Street Asset Management Inc
* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. Announces fourth quarter and full year 2015 results
* Q4 revenue $22.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.09
* Q4 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.18
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO John Watson's 2016 total compensation $24.7 million versus $22 million in 2015