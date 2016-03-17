March 17 Fifth Street Asset Management Inc

* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. Announces fourth quarter and full year 2015 results

* Q4 revenue $22.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.09

* Q4 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.18

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: