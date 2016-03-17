GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors play safe on rising U.S. tensions with Syria, N.Korea
* Oil prices whipsaw back to gains, reversing fall (Updates with afternoon prices, adds commentary)
March 17 Windstream Holdings Inc:
* Windstream announces allocation and upsize of incremental term loan
* Unit expects to incur approximately $600 million of incremental term loans, which will be priced at 97.5% of principal amount
* Unit received notice that new incremental term loan under existing secured credit facilities has been allocated to lenders Source text for Eikon:
* Oil prices whipsaw back to gains, reversing fall (Updates with afternoon prices, adds commentary)
* CEO John Watson's 2016 total compensation $24.7 million versus $22 million in 2015