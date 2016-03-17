BRIEF-KKR invests in Lyft as part of $600 million funding round
* Says KKR invests in Lyft as part of $600 million series G round of funding into Lyft; financial details not disclosed Further company coverage:
March 17 Intec Pharma Ltd
* Zvika Joseph to step down as chairman of the board of directors
* Says Joseph is expected to continue serving as a member of board until september 2016 latest
* Apppoints Giora Carni, Intec Pharma's former CEO, as a director and a temporary chairman of board
