March 17 Intec Pharma Ltd

* Zvika Joseph to step down as chairman of the board of directors

* Says Joseph is expected to continue serving as a member of board until september 2016 latest

* Apppoints Giora Carni, Intec Pharma's former CEO, as a director and a temporary chairman of board