GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors play safe on rising U.S. tensions with Syria, N.Korea
* Oil prices whipsaw back to gains, reversing fall (Updates with afternoon prices, adds commentary)
March 17 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
* Lionsgate appoints Audrey Lee as Executive Vice President & Deputy General Counsel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil prices whipsaw back to gains, reversing fall (Updates with afternoon prices, adds commentary)
* CEO John Watson's 2016 total compensation $24.7 million versus $22 million in 2015