March 17 Dupont Fabros Technology:

* Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc. announces new leases totaling over 27 megawatts of critical load, commencement of development of sc1 phase iii and acquisition of land for future development

* Entered into an agreement to acquire a 46.7 acre parcel of land in Hillsboro, Oregon for a purchase price of $11.2 million