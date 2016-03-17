BRIEF-Chevron says CEO's 2016 total compensation $24.7 mln vs $22 mln in 2015
* CEO John Watson's 2016 total compensation $24.7 million versus $22 million in 2015
March 17 Volitionrx Ltd :
* Volitionrx announces proposed public offering of common stock
* It intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering
* Intends to grant underwriters an option to purchase an additional 15% of shares of common stock sold in offering
* Intends to use net proceeds of offering for continued product development, clinical studies, product commercialization, working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO John Watson's 2016 total compensation $24.7 million versus $22 million in 2015
DUBLIN, April 11 Yahoo's European regulator said it is preparing to give the U.S. Internet company the results of an investigation into the 2014 theft of data from 500 million users, including any remedial action to avoid a repeat of the breach.