March 17 Ingram Micro Inc

* Ingram Micro acquires NETXUSA, accelerating growth in high value unified communications & collaboration market

* Company is expected to contribute more than $125 million in annual revenue and be modestly accretive to 2016 non-GAAP earnings

* Says acquired Greenville, SC-based NETXUSA Inc

* NETXUSA's management team and associates are expected to remain in place, operating as an integrated division of Ingram Micro