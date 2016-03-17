BRIEF-Chevron says CEO's 2016 total compensation $24.7 mln vs $22 mln in 2015
* CEO John Watson's 2016 total compensation $24.7 million versus $22 million in 2015
March 17 Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc :
* Ten Peaks Coffee Company declares quarterly dividend and reports record results for 2015
* Qtrly loss per share $0.06
* Board of directors has declared an eligible dividend of $0.0625 per share
* Qtrly sales $21.4 million versus $19.5 million
* "We expect our 2016 processing volumes to grow more slowly than in 2015" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBLIN, April 11 Yahoo's European regulator said it is preparing to give the U.S. Internet company the results of an investigation into the 2014 theft of data from 500 million users, including any remedial action to avoid a repeat of the breach.