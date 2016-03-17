BRIEF-Chevron says CEO's 2016 total compensation $24.7 mln vs $22 mln in 2015
* CEO John Watson's 2016 total compensation $24.7 million versus $22 million in 2015
March 17 Pembina Pipeline Corp
* Says Pembina pipeline corporation announces acquisition of strategic midstream assets for $556 million and a dividend increase
* Says transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to cash flow per share
* Says has agreed to fund a debottlenecking initiative supporting Kakwa assets, for approximately $35 million
* Says Board of directors has approved a monthly common share dividend increase of $0.0075 per common share
* Says dividend increase from $0.1525 per common share to $0.16 per common share denotes a 4.9 percent increase
* Says transaction will add 250 million cubic feet per day ("mmcf/d") of processing capacity in one of pembina's core areas
DUBLIN, April 11 Yahoo's European regulator said it is preparing to give the U.S. Internet company the results of an investigation into the 2014 theft of data from 500 million users, including any remedial action to avoid a repeat of the breach.