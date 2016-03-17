BRIEF-Chevron says CEO's 2016 total compensation $24.7 mln vs $22 mln in 2015
* CEO John Watson's 2016 total compensation $24.7 million versus $22 million in 2015
March 17 Pembina Pipeline Corp :
* Pembina Pipeline Corporation announces $300 million bought deal financing
* Uunderwriters to buy from Pembina on a "bought deal" basis and sell to public 8.8 million common shares at a $34.00 per share
* To use proceeds, with funds under existing credit facilities to finance acquisition of certain natural gas processing assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO John Watson's 2016 total compensation $24.7 million versus $22 million in 2015
DUBLIN, April 11 Yahoo's European regulator said it is preparing to give the U.S. Internet company the results of an investigation into the 2014 theft of data from 500 million users, including any remedial action to avoid a repeat of the breach.